Groupon Steals Its New COO From Google

Groupon has poached Googler Margo Georgiadis to be its COO, Chicago Business reports.Georgiadis was VP of Global Sales Operations for Google.



Groupon lost its COO Rob Solomon at the end of March, and needed to fill the vacancy.

The company is about to IPO and it can’t have a huge hole in its executive ranks.

Georgiadis was based in Chicago for Google, which is where Groupon is located.

Here’s her bio from Google’s corporate page:

Margo is responsible for driving Google’s sales operations and strategies across regions, channels and products as well as leading the sales technology teams which enable the successful commercialization of Google’s products (eg, AdWords, AdSense, display and mobile ads) with advertisers and publishers. She also leads the company’s local and commerce businesses, working to extend services like Checkout, Google Places and commerce search to small and large businesses alike.

Before joining Google, Margo was a principal in Synetro Capital LLC, a private investment firm based in Chicago. She also spent five years as the executive vice president of card products and chief marketing officer of Discover Financial Services where she led a radical turnaround of business performance and revitalized its rewards leadership with award-winning new products, customer experience and marketing. Prior to Discover, Margo was a partner at McKinsey and Company for 15 years in London and Chicago. She was a leader in the firm’s marketing and retail practices, and also co-founded and led the customer acquisition and management and retail marketing practices.

She has a bachelor’s degree in economics from Harvard College and an MBA from Harvard Business School.

