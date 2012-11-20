Groupon Has A Fancy New Concept Store In Hong Kong

Groupon is continuing to move beyond its daily deals website in Asia.



It has opened its first concept store in Hong Kong. It’s located in Soundwill Plaza, within Causeway Bay’s shopping area. Earlier this year, the company opened its first offline store in Singapore.

So, why does a physical Groupon store even exist?

“We’ve found many customers prefer picking up their Groupon products opposed to delivery in Hong Kong,” explained Danny Yeung, CEO and founder of Groupon Hong Kong.

From the press release:

The store’s design incorporates resplendent colours and a large ‘G’ logo to mark its location. The store will host more than 15 service personnel at the Groupon Concept Store, which is dedicated to providing more efficient service and shorter waiting times. Customers will find it easier to redeem and pick up their Groupon products purchased on the website, and friendly staff will address any queries that customers may have on-site.

Yes, that is indeed one mighty ‘G.’

Here’s what the store looks like:

Photo: GrouponHK on Facebook

Photo: GrouponHK on Facebook

Photo: GrouponHK on Facebook

