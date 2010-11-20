Groupon CEO Refuses To Deny Google Deal Reports

Photo: Dan Frommer, Business Insider

CHICAGO — We just met with Groupon founder and CEO Andrew Mason at the company’s Chicago headquarters.Mason refused to deny reports from earlier today that Groupon is considering a sale to Google.



Being a comedian, Mason cited the 2-year-old company’s “5-year” policy not to comment on exit rumours.

He was more visibly disturbed when he learned during our meeting that the site was down, likely thanks to increased attention from its promotion today on the Oprah Winfrey show.

And indeed, it’s that sort of infrastructure hassle — plus the company’s constant need to find more and more space at HQ for its staff, which is growing by 100 people per month — that might help convince an entrepreneur like Mason to sell his company. (Plus, you know, the potential of hundreds of millions of dollars in personal gain.)

Tune in next week for a photo tour of Groupon’s newish office, which they’ve already outgrown. We tried, but couldn’t find an office where Google’s #1 Groupon fan, Marissa Mayer, could have been working.

