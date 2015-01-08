Groupon CEO Eric Lefkofsky Revealed As The Buyer Of A $19.5 Million Chicago Mansion

Groupon cofounder and CEO Eric Lefkofsky is the mystery buyer of a historic $US19.5 million mansion in Glencoe, Illinois, the Chicago Tribune reports.

The purchase, which took place last summer, was reportedly the biggest to ever happen in the Chicago area.

Since the home was never publicly listed and was purchased through a Delaware-based limited liability company, the buyer was kept secret until now.

The French Normandy-style home is a jaw-dropping 15,800 square feet, complete with a swimming pool and tennis courts. It fronts Lake Michigan.

And according to the Tribune, Lefkofsky plans to expand the mansion further. With the help of Studio Gang Architects, he plans to construct an 800-square-foot addition with a gym and spa. The expansion will reportedly cost $US697,000.

The mansion was built by noted architect Howard Van Doren Shaw in 1917. It was nearly demolished in 2002, when the previous owner threatened to split the lakefront property in two. Chicago-area preservationists rallied to save the house.

