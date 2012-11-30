Groupon CEO Andrew Mason Keeps His Job!

Photo: Michael Seto for Business Insider

Well, Groupon’s board meeting has concluded, and CEO Andrew Mason hasn’t been fired, Melissa Harris of the Chicago Tribune reports.



But given several un-denied stories that the board is “seriously discussing” canning him, the leadership limbo at the top of Groupon is not going to go away.

And that won’t help Mason’s effort to keep his job and restore the company to health.

Here’s the canned quote from Groupon’s spokesman about today’s meeting: “The meeting is over and the board and management team are keenly focused on the performance of the company. And they are all working together with their heads down to achieve Groupon’s objectives.”

Not exactly the same as saying, “We have reached a decision: Mason is our man.”

