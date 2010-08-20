Groupon CEO Andrew Mason: "I Decided To Set The Bar Very Low And Make Up Lies About Myself That Make Me Sound Lame"

Groupon CEO Andrew Mason went on CNBC today. He talked about how his daily deals email business has about 500 clones and so many customers that its biggest problem is turning them away.



Typical of Andrew, he also said some wacky, delightful stuff.

At one point, an anchor asks, “Is it true you have 20 cats?” and Andrew answered: “No. Most CEOs will make stuff up about themselves to sound way smarter and cooler and people are disappointed to find out otherwise. I decided to set the bar very low and make up lies about myself that make me sound lame.”

Watch:



