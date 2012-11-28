Groupon CEO Andrew Mason Confirms Live Conference Interview Tomorrow Despite Report That Board May Boot Him

Photo: Flickr

Groupon CEO Andrew Mason is scheduled to appear at our Ignition conference in New York tomorrow.So, naturally, when tech journalist Kara Swisher published a story this afternoon saying that Groupon’s board is “seriously discussing” replacing Mason, we expected we might soon get a call explaining that Mason had to cancel his appearance because of a “scheduling conflict” or something.



But we didn’t!

On the contrary, we got a call from Mason’s team saying, in effect, “Well, now you have an interesting first question.”

And we certainly do!

We were already looking forward to interviewing Andrew Mason, as there is plenty to talk about. But this new report does add some extra spice to the occasion. And kudos in advance to Mason and the Groupon team for not reacting to the report by going into the fetal position (a typical corporate response).

For the record, Swisher’s report is carefully hedged. “To be clear,” Swisher says, a move of replacing [Mason] is not likely to happen immediately, or at all.”

So the reports of Mason’s death as CEO may be exaggerated.

We’ll get to the bottom of all this tomorrow.

