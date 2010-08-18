Groupon Buys Majority Stakes In Japanese And Russian Groupon Clones

Groupon is buying a majority stake in Qpod, a Japanese Groupon clone, the Nikkei reports.



And according to the WSJ, it’s buying a majority stake in Darberry of Russia, another similar site.

Chicago-based Groupon has grown internationally by acquisition, buying Berlin-based City Deal earlier this year.

The company expects to post revenue of more than $500 million this year, it tells the WSJ.

