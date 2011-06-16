Groupon Hires Heavyweight To Run PR

Groupon CEO Andrew Mason with not-Bradford Williams

Photo: Greylock VC

Bradford Williams, who used to run communications at Yahoo and VeriSign, is joining Groupon as VP of global communications, we have learned.Williams is a PR heavyweight. According to his LinkedIn profile, he was VP corporate communications at Yahoo during its takeover battle with Microsoft, and VP worldwide communications at VeriSign. Before that he was VP communications at eBay.



It’s a nice time to hire: since the company is now in its SEC-mandated pre-IPO “quiet period”, Williams will have time to get used to the new company before he has to work. And Groupon certainly needs help with PR given the mounting questions about its business model, the efficacy of its product, and insider selling at the company.

