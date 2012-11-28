Groupon Board Members Are 'Seriously Discussing' Booting Andrew Mason As CEO

Andrew Mason

Photo: Scott Olson/Getty Images

Andrew Mason’s tenure as CEO of Groupon may be coming to a close.Kara Swisher at All Things D reports, “several board members of Groupon have been seriously discussing making major leadership changes at the Chicago-based daily deals company, including bringing in a more experienced CEO to take over for co-founder Andrew Mason.”



Groupon’s shares have totally collapsed since the company went public.

The board is meeting this week, and management changes will be discussed, says Swisher. The board is frustrated with Mason’s performance. She says that Groupon cofounder Eric Lefkofsky wants Mason to be more public, and more aggressive talking about the company’s turnaround.

Swisher does hedge her report quite a bit with this, “To be clear, a move of replacing him is not likely to happen immediately, or at all.”

We’ll have Mason at our IGNITION conference tomorrow, so we’ll find what Mason thinks of this news.

