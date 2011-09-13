Groupon Posts Record Revenue In August

Today’s Yipit Data Report reveals Groupon and the overall Industry have reversed their down month in July:



Groupon’s revenue increased 13% from July to $121 million, a $1.5 billion annual run rate.

LivingSocial’s revenue declined 3% to $45 million, a $540 million annual run rate. August was the second consecutive month that LivingSocial experienced declining revenue in North America.

The North American Daily Deal industry resumed growth in August. Industry revenue and number of deals offered increased 9% from July.

Groupon gained market share at the expense of LivingSocial for the second consecutive month. Prior to July, LivingSocial had been gaining market share on Groupon for several months.

In its first full month, Groupon Getaways outperformed LivingSocial Escapes in the travel deals segment. Groupon Getaways generated 42% more revenue than LivingSocial Escapes and averaged 78% higher revenue per deal.

TechCrunch just covered today’s launch of the August Report.

For the full analysis, check out Yipit’s Daily Deal Industry Data.

Read more posts on Yipit Blog »

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.