Groupon Aggregator Yipit Raises $1.3 Million In Venture Funding

Groupon aggregation startup Yipit has raised a $1.3 million series A round of funding, according to an SEC filing.



Yipit puts together daily deal emails drawing deals from Groupon and its many imitators. The service offers customised emails based on which categories of deal a user is interested in receiving.

The New York City startup is part of a wave of aggregators capitalising on the massive popularity of group buying services. Since few people are willing to receive a dozen emails about deals per day, aggregators offer an easy way for consumers to find the best deals.

Up until now, Yipit has been operating on seed money raised in a friends and family round.

Yipit declined to comment on the new funding.

