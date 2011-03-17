Groupon Wants A $25 Billion IPO Valuation -- Bigger Than Google's

Photo: Dan Frommer, Business Insider

Groupon is talking to bankers about an IPO at a $25 billion valuation, Bloomberg reports.To give some perspective, Google was valued at $23 billion in its IPO, so that would make it a bigger IPO valuation than Google.



Groupon has been considering an IPO for a while now, and the original numbers considered were $15 to $20 billion. But since then tech stocks have been going up, and presumably Groupon’s business has been doing very well.

Groupon did $760 million in revenue last year and it’s projecting billions for this year.

Groupon is talking with Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs about the IPO, and we know that Goldman CEO Lloyd Blankfein went personally to Groupon’s founders to pitch them on the IPO.

