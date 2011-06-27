Texting Startup GroupMe Snags A Partnership With Paris Hilton

Photo: AP

Paris Hilton is trying to make a comeback, and she’s bringing year-old GroupMe along for the ride (via AllThingsD).

TV ads for her new Oxygen show, “The World According to Paris,” will feature the group texting app. They will encourage fans to create chat groups about each episode.

Rose Curtis, Oxygen’s editorial director for digital and new media, says GroupMe’s smaller chat hubs will be more appealing to fans than that mass chat sections on Oxygen’s site.

Each GroupMe/Oxygen user will get inside scoops about Hilton’s new show and maybe even a surprise visit from Hilton herself.

This isn’t the first Oxygen show GroupMe has been a part of. Earlier this year the two companies teamed up to promote “Bad Girls Club.” The Oxygen partnership is the startup’s first attempt at a revenue stream.



Not sure what GroupMe is? Here’s a tour of the new texting app >>

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.