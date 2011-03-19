GroupMe's Super SXSW: Over 2 Million Messages Sent To SXSW Groups Alone

Photo: Brooke Hammerling via Instagram

GroupMe, the New York-based mobile chat startup, went down to South by Southwest in Austin hoping to get some buzz, and it looks like it was one of the big tech winners at the conference.GroupMe tells us that it distributed over 2 million messages just to SXSW-related groups since the conference started. That is on top of the more than 1 million messages it distributes per day that aren’t part of SXSW groups.



Even spread over 5 days, that’s a nice boost. Now we’ll have to see how many of those SXSW users stay on as full-time GroupMe participants, and sign up their friends back home.

Some 75% of SXSW GroupMe messages were sent over SMS text messages — which backs up our theory that Twilio, the infrastructure provider that handles text messages for companies like GroupMe, was also a big winner at SXSW. The other 25% were sent over mobile “push” notifications, which only work well when you have a solid mobile data connection. (GroupMe lets you quickly switch between the two delivery types.)

GroupMe also hosted a food and drinks stand during the conference, serving more than 2,500 grilled cheese sandwiches and 13 kegs of Shiner Bock beer over 3 days.

