GroupMe Releases New iPhone And Android Apps

GroupMe, the hot New York City startup that lets you communicate with groups of friends by texting a single number, just released new versions of its apps for iPhone and Android.



A huge part of GroupMe’s success depends on the fact that it doesn’t require an app at all, or even a phone capable of running apps. All you need is a phone capable of sending text messages.

But apps allow GroupMe to add more advanced features on top of basic texting and conference calling. The new apps let users share photos with groups, for instance. They also make it easier to set up groups by syncing up with your phone’s contacts.

The iPhone app is available here, the Android app here.

