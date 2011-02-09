Meet GroupMe, The Hottest Startup In New York (PHOTO TOUR)

GroupMe, the hot mobile startup based in New York City, is gearing up for a huge spring.



(GroupMe lets groups of people quickly and easily text-message each other. It’s a simple idea, but no one does it as well. And the opportunity for growth through the network effect is giant. Definitely pay attention to these guys!)

The young company just announced four new hires this week, bringing the team’s size to 13.

And while GroupMe is already becoming quite popular — delivering around a million text messages per day — the team is hard at work on secret new versions of its apps, to make a big splash at the South by Southwest conference in Austin next month.

The conference — sort of an annual Spring Break for geeks — has helped companies like Twitter and Foursquare become very popular, very quickly, among the tech set. This year, it’s a huge opportunity for GroupMe to add influential users, in part because the service is such a natural fit for conferences. So now is a busy time for the company.

We recently stopped by GroupMe’s New York headquarters to meet the team.

