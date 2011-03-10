GroupMe Launches Another New Feature Right Before SXSW: "Joinable" Groups

After launching major revisions of its iPhone and Android apps last week, group chatting startup GroupMe is tossing in another new feature, right before South by Southwest starts.



“Joinable Groups” lets you open up GroupMe groups for your friends to join, instead of having to manually add people to groups. GroupMe explains:

“When you start a joinable group, your friends on GroupMe will see it in the app. They can request to join with one tap, and can then be approved or denied by the group creator. You can even publish a link to it on Twitter or Facebook so you can bring in even more friends.”

This isn’t a HUGE revelation, but it could seriously help grow the company: If it helps groups become bigger, it could ultimately mean more users registering, starting their own groups, and signing up their friends, too.

So it’s a smart new feature, assuming it doesn’t create a lot of awkwardness if you have to start rejecting people from groups you don’t want them in.

Other new features include the ability to see the mutual friends you have with other people on the GroupMe service, the ability to automatically switch from push notification delivery to SMS delivery when GroupMe detects that you have a crappy network connection, and a special new SXSW section for people attending the conference.

Now take a tour of GroupMe's HQ in NYC →

