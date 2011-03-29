GroupMe Launches Big New Brand Partnerships With MTV, Oxygen, Bon Jovi, And More

Photo: Dan Frommer, Business Insider

GroupMe, the NYC-based mobile group chat startup, is launching a big new initiative today to start bringing brands to its service. Its initial partners include MTV, Oxygen, Bon Jovi, and the Bonnaroo and Coachella concert festivals.Users will be able to create special groups with their friends focused around these brand topics, and then the brands will be able to send those groups information like news, promotions, fan memos, etc.



For GroupMe, it’s a chance to 1) give people a reason to sign up and join the service — perhaps they’re fans of a show or are going to a Bon Jovi concert together; 2) ideally, get the brands to promote GroupMe, which could drive up user growth and overall usage; and 3) get more legitimacy for pitching other brands, partners, investors, etc.

How does it work?

For example, say you and a bunch of friends are going to Coachella. If you create a special Coachella group on GroupMe, you will all be able to chat with each other as usual, but the festival will also be able to send you information, potentially including news, weather updates, promotions, etc.

You will NOT become part of some huge group about Coachella — it will still only include the people that you or your friends invite to the group. This way the group has a topic, but won’t become a mess.

The “brand” account can also pop into one group at a time, and message the group. So maybe if you’re lucky, Jon Bon Jovi himself will pop into your Bon Jovi group and send you a picture of himself brushing his teeth, or something.

For example, GroupMe’s new partner MTV promises that a few lucky groups will receive a “visit” each week from one of the crew members at its show “Randy Jackson Presents America’s Best Dance Crew.”

GroupMe tested its brand platform earlier this month at SXSW, offering special SXSW-related groups. During the first several days, SXSW groups sent and received over 2 million messages on the platform.

Click here for a photo tour of GroupMe’s HQ in NYC →

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.