10 Messaging Apps That Need To Get Sold Or Die Now That GroupMe Won

With Skype’s $85 million acquisition, GroupMe just won the messaging app wars that started this year at South By Southwest.Now GroupMe’s competitors have a choice: throw in the towel, or pivot.
We put together the 10 highest profile apps (trust us, there are more) that were just defeated by GroupMe. That doesn’t mean they’re bad, but it does mean they’re going to have a tough time moving forward.
That being said, there are two GroupMe competitors that we think still have a chance: TextPlus and WhatsApp. Both services predate GroupMe and have massive, loyal user bases.
Fast Society is GroupMe's biggest competitor.
The app's only major variation though is that you can create temporary groups for certain events: parties, concerts, etc. You can also add videos to your group and go back and watch them later.
It seems like Yobongo was hot for a week before the hype died.
The app lets you chat with nearby strangers in rooms based on location. The downside: It's not available in every city.
Slide, the company acquired by Google last year for $182 million, quietly launched its messaging app Disco in March.
The app was plagued by bugs at first, and it has since fallen into relative obscurity compared to GroupMe and Fast Society.
Betwext was another group messaging app that assigned you one number that sent texts to multiple people at once.
It was almost the exact same concept as GroupMe. Now, Betwext is in the process of changing its 'Talk' feature and plans to relaunch soon, according to its website.
Brightkite started as a Foursquare-like check in service. Now, it's a location-based group messaging service. It looks like the app will have to rethink its strategy again now that GroupMe won the war.
CloudTalk is a group messaging app that lets you send text, photos, or videos to those in your group. There are also user-created chat rooms where you can talk to people who are interested in a certain topic. There's also an open API that developers can use to build group messaging into their own apps.
In addition to offering the traditional unlimited group texts and chat rooms, HeyWire can sync with your social networks and chat with your contacts there. It works with Twitter, Facebook, Google Talk, MSN, and much more.
Group texting, social network chats, even Evernote syncing -- Grouped{in} crams it all into one heavy app. It's like Facebook, Twitter, Foursquare, and GroupMe (to name a few) spun together.
In this era of free texting apps, it's a bit odd that GroupFlier wants to charge users $0.04 per message. The service also charges you $0.03 per minute for group calls.
Kik is a neat group messaging app that lets you know when your texts have been sent, received, and read. If you're a BBM fan, you'll like this. Unfortunately, there's not much else that sets Kik apart from GroupMe.
