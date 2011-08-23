10 Messaging Apps That Need To Get Sold Or Die Now That GroupMe Won

Photo: Dan Frommer, Business Insider

With Skype’s $85 million acquisition, GroupMe just won the messaging app wars that started this year at South By Southwest.Now GroupMe’s competitors have a choice: throw in the towel, or pivot.



We put together the 10 highest profile apps (trust us, there are more) that were just defeated by GroupMe. That doesn’t mean they’re bad, but it does mean they’re going to have a tough time moving forward.

That being said, there are two GroupMe competitors that we think still have a chance: TextPlus and WhatsApp. Both services predate GroupMe and have massive, loyal user bases.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.