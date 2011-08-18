A Year In The Life Of An $85 Million Startup, GroupMe

GroupMe was the product of a TechCrunch hackathon, and it was originally called Grouply.

'Jared said, 'How do we make going to music festivals better?' His girlfriend hated email chains because they never worked at concerts; they broke down once you got there,' says Martocci.

'We had a working prototype in 24 hours and took it out to a festival the next week in Colorado for a concert…and it worked.'

The pair then debuted the app at the hackathon.