GroupM: Online, Mobile, Gaming To Get 15% Of Global Ad Spending In 2009

WPP’s (WPP) media buying agency GroupM predicts that “interactive media” — loosely defined as online, mobile and gaming — will gather up 15% of all global advertising in 2009, up from 11% of the global total in 2007. Last year’s increase was driven by improved mobile phone handsets, cheap laptops and faster broadband in the U.S. and Western Europe. GroupM simply attributes next year’s growth to secular trends — money is moving away from traditional media and toward digital.



Nothing new there. GroupM’s study, which covers 35 countries, points out that interactive advertising has been the principal source of global advertising growth since 2001. GroupM predicts demographics alone will sustain growth for at least another generation as under-25 year-olds carry their Web-use habits into middle-age.

Where will interactive advertising take the biggest share in 2009? GroupM predicts:

UK: 30%

Denmark: 24%

Sweden: 23%

Japan: 17%

U.S.: 16%

China: 10%

