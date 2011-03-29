GroupHigh: An Easy Way To Research Bloggers

Blogger outreach is something my marketing firm is passionate about. After all, bloggers are the voice for many brands (for better or worse) these days. With a positive brand review, your brand can receive a nice boost in Web traffic and sales.



Until now, my company has been manually visiting blogs and logging contact info for the blogger, traffic details, etcetera. It’s a lot of work. But then I discovered GroupHigh. GroupHigh is an online research tool that puts together all the information you could need for millions of the most active blogs online.

The information you can gather includes:

Blog URL

Contact

Email

Twitter and Facebook contact link

Blog traffic

Page Rank

Number of comments

Most recent post date

And here’s where I fall in love. You can search by term (“iPhone”), and then quantify by blogs that have a certain Page Rank or higher. Or that recently posted. Or only those with Twitter profiles. You can get pretty darn specific, which I love. Here’s an example of a search I did for blogs with the keyword “iPhone” that had a Page Rank of 5 or higher, and that had their contact email listed (not every blog does, and believe me, it’s a pain to discover that after five minutes of fruitless searching on the site).

GroupHigh is similar to related services for journalists like MyMediaInfo, but hopefully without the high price tag. The product is still in private beta (although you can get your own free trial right now), and will announce pricing in a month or so.

From Small Business TrendsGroupHigh: An Easy Way to Research Bloggers

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.