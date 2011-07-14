Group Texting Startup GroupMe Launches App For Windows Phone 7

Photo: Ellis Hamburger

Today, group texting startup GroupMe released a preview of its Windows Phone 7 app to go along with its iPhone, Android and Blackberry versions.GroupMe says the WP7 platform was the second most requested from users.



The new app have more features in the upcoming weeks, but for now it has all of the basic group texting functionality. Users can in-app chat, create conference calls, and manage groups.

The WP7 app project was actually headed up by one of GroupMe’s interns, a developer from HackNY’s Summer Fellows Program.

