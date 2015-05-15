Teens are flocking to Instagram and Tumblr to vent about school group projects and the results are hilarious

As high school and college students finish up the school year, social media is full of worries, complaints and jokes revolving around the stress surrounding final exams and projects.

And as you may have noticed, the most popular thing to complain about online by far is the group project.

Memes that convey the stress and frustration of working on a project with ambivalent classmates are all over Tumblr, Twitter and Instagram. Some of them use popular movies like “The Hangover” to get the point across.

http://dodomir23.tumblr.com/post/48051375827

The memes are passed around by students and don’t seem to originate at a single source. Popular ones, such as the above “Hangover” shot, pop up on plenty of accounts after a search for “group project.”

As anyone who’s ever gone to school will remember, group projects usually devolve into a one-man show…

Things start to look bleak and the only place to vent safely is apparently online.

http://bobthepenisface.tumblr.com/post/61501160895/every-motherf-ing-time-d

Many who post the online complaints question whether they’re even getting anything out of group projects.

Posting screenshots of group members’ awful behaviour is also popular.

Jessica Lange makes an appearance in this meme.

The posts go through the entire cycle of group project emotions, including the confusion felt when group members are apparently banding against each other.

My group project members are passive aggressively liking my posts in the GroupMe but won’t answer anything ???

— the humble chickpea (@coolgrandma666) May 5, 2015

Bad excuses and attitude problems are also cataloged.

http://likeextremelygay.tumblr.com/post/68563333873/every-time-i-work-on-a-group-project-and-magically

There’s always someone like this in a group project. http://t.co/bFED6gNYph pic.twitter.com/sVklhOdVo7

— 9GAG (@9GAG) April 24, 2014

Some advocate stealing the show during the final presentation in order to show who did all the work.

When you’re doing a group project but you want everyone to know you did the most work pic.twitter.com/IT8ZxxZxjH

— june 16th (@Forever_Jason) May 13, 2015

Posts from people who happily cede responsibility to their “smarter” classmates are more rare, but they exist.