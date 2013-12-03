A Major Airline Trade Group Handed Out Vomit Bags At A DC Airport To Protest New Taxes

In an effort to stop Congress from creating new taxes on aviation, a major airline industry group went to Reagan International Airport in Washington, D.C. today to hand out air sickness bags.

The bags carried the message, “Are high taxes on air travel making you sick? Fasten your seat belt because Washington wants you to pay even more.”

The idea, Airlines for America (A4A) said in a press release, was “to encourage travellers to contact Congress and the Administration about their opposition to increased air taxes as part of any budget agreement.”

In April, the Obama administration proposed new taxes on the industry as part of a proposed budget for 2014, according to The Washington Post.

The group’s members include all the largest U.S. airlines and transport over 90% of U.S. airlines passengers and cargo. It vocally complains about the tax burden on the American airline industry, which has nearly tripled in the past 40 years.

A4a has created a website for its Stop Air Tax Now campaign, where visitors can fill out a form to send a letter to their representatives and the Obama administration.

