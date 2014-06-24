Here's What Happens To The US In Every World Cup Scenario

The U.S. has an easy way and a hard way to get into the knockout stage of the 2014 World Cup.

The easy way: The U.S. gets a win or a tie against Germany on Thursday.

If the U.S. loses to Germany, though, things get very complicated.

This graphic, which is based on a chart from Andy Keller, tells you what happens to the U.S. with every plausible combination of scorelines in the two remaining Group G games.

Keep this handy on Thursday:

