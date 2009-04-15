Group Dating Site Ignighter Gets New Features, Needs More Users

Online dating startup Ignighter has reworked its group dating service to add some smart features, which launch today. Will the changes help attract enough users to make it a viable business?

The idea behind Ignighter is for your group — buddies from college, coworkers, etc. — to meet up with other groups for hanging out/dating/flirting/whatever.

What’s new? Ignighter cofounder Adam Sachs tells us it’s now possible for groups to “follow” another group’s updates as you would on Twitter. And the site now has a matching feature that will help you find other groups.

What’s next? Sachs says Ignighter has submitted an iPhone app to Apple for approval. That might drive new users or help with location-based group dating. And it’s looking at adding Facebook Connect to Ignighter, which would allow you to auto-fill your Ignighter profile with info — and friends — from Facebook. (Sachs says 95% of its users are also on Facebook.)

Assuming people actually have interest in group dating to begin with, these all sound like good ideas that should make the site more useful — which could, in turn, attract more users. (Anyone actually tried the site? Would you?)

That’s important if Ignighter is ever going to be a significant business: Sachs says Ignighter has about 30,000 registered users, but only about 25% of them — 7,500 — used the site last month. NYC-based Ignighter’s costs are low — 4 full time employees, 3 part time. But the company will need a lot more traffic than that to make any real money — especially from online advertising, its current revenue model.

