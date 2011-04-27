Three Numbers Explain Why Facebook Just Launched A Groupon Clone

Photo: Jurvetson
Why did Facebook launch a Groupon competitor last night?The answer lies in three numbers.
- $15 billion. Groupon is set to IPO later this year or early next. When it does, bankers expect the newly public company to have a market cap worth over $15 billion.
- $100 million. An source that works in the Facebook ads business estimates that Groupon, Living Social, and all the startups trying to copy them already spend about $100 million a year advertising on Facebook, looking for new users. Why shouldn’t Facebook try and cut out the middle man?
- 6X. Groupon has about 50 million subscribers getting its daily deals emails. Facebook has six times as many people looking at their Facebook News Feed every single day.
