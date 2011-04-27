Three Numbers Explain Why Facebook Just Launched A Groupon Clone

Photo: Jurvetson

Why did Facebook launch a Groupon competitor last night?The answer lies in three numbers.



$15 billion. Groupon is set to IPO later this year or early next. When it does, bankers expect the newly public company to have a market cap worth over $15 billion.

$100 million. An source that works in the Facebook ads business estimates that Groupon, Living Social, and all the startups trying to copy them already spend about $100 million a year advertising on Facebook, looking for new users. Why shouldn’t Facebook try and cut out the middle man?

6X. Groupon has about 50 million subscribers getting its daily deals emails. Facebook has six times as many people looking at their Facebook News Feed every single day.

