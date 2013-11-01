FAA Orders Ground Stop At LAX After Shooting

No flights are departing from Los Angeles International (LAX) in the wake of a

shooting at the airportthis morning.

Departures from the three closed terminals should resume at 1:30 p.m., according to FlightAware.com.

Arrivals for those terminals should resume at 2 p.m.

The airport is accepting arriving flights at a normal rate. They are all landing at the south airfield, an official said at a press conference.

“It’s fair to say that every flight out of LAX today will be significantly delayed,” she said.

Of the 1144 flights scheduled to operate at LAX after 9:30a Pacific today there have been 65 departures cancelled, 61 arrivals cancelled, 113 departures delayed, and 119 arrivals delayed.

An FAA spokesperson said the situation at the airport is “very fluid,” and the FAA is “making adjustments to arrival and departure flows as needed.”

Of the 1,144 flights scheduled to operate at the airport today, there were 65 departures cancelled, 61 arrivals cancelled, 113 departures delayed, and 119 arrivals delayed, according to FlightAware.com.

LAX is the sixth busiest airport in the world, so the shutdown in operations could have widespread impact on airline operations.

FlightAware.com’s Misery Map shows how delays at LAX impact flights at other airports around the country. Here’s how it looked about two hours after the shooting:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.