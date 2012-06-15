GroundReport To Webcast NY Tech Meetup

Can’t make it to tomorrow night’s NY Tech Meetup? NY startup GroundReport TV will Webcast the presentations live tomorrow at 7 p.m., founder Rachel Sterne says. They’ll also help Internet viewers ask presenters questions via the site’s chat room.



GroundReport is a year-old citizen journalism project with text- and video-based sites. Sterne, a recent NYU graduate and former LimeWire and United Nations staffer, launched the video stream in May. They’ve covered events like political parties, meetups and streamed the iPhone launch live outside Apple’s SoHo store. The site is powered by PixPulse, a mobile publishing platform, and Mogulus, a NY startup whose product (currently in beta) is designed to let anyone with a Webcam create a live Internet broadcast.

