My Adventure With GroundLink, The Car Service You Need To Know About

This is not the car that picked me up.

Photo: Digo Souza

GroundLink is an app-assisted car service that prides itself on being reliable, on time, and available 24 hours a day.It’s also a pretty luxurious experience, offering a number of comfortable cars for you to take wherever you’re heading.



It’s like Uber in that you can hail a stylish ride immediately. Unlike Uber, GroundLink also lets you book cars in advance.

With over 5,000 cities covered in 110 countries, odds are good that you can get one of its cars wherever you live and arrive somewhere in style.

I got to take GroundLink for a test drive. Here’s what happened.

Disclosure: My ride was provided for free.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.