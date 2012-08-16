My Adventure With GroundLink, The Car Service You Need To Know About

Dylan Love
escaladeThis is not the car that picked me up.

Photo: Digo Souza

GroundLink is an app-assisted car service that prides itself on being reliable, on time, and available 24 hours a day.It’s also a pretty luxurious experience, offering a number of comfortable cars for you to take wherever you’re heading.

It’s like Uber in that you can hail a stylish ride immediately. Unlike Uber, GroundLink also lets you book cars in advance.

With over 5,000 cities covered in 110 countries, odds are good that you can get one of its cars wherever you live and arrive somewhere in style.

I got to take GroundLink for a test drive. Here’s what happened.

Disclosure: My ride was provided for free.

I'm feeling like a hotshot and I want a car service to take me to work tomorrow morning. Let's fire up the GroundLink app

At this point, you'll either create an account or log in with your existing account

I'm going to arrive at work in style, so I type in Business Insider headquarters as the destination

Set the date of pickup

...and the time

After a nice rest, a push notification tells me that a driver is on the way

You can track where he is inside of the app and get an estimated time of arrival

A few minutes later, ESCALADE

The car is immediately cool, dark, and quiet -- I love it

The driver tells me he's been with GroundLink for about a year. He loves it because it's almost entirely automated by computers. It's safer for the driver and the passenger because there are records of every ride

Inside the app, you can track your progress and get an estimated time of arrival at your destination

The app also lets you post an update to your social networks to let your friends follow the progress of your ride in real time

We head through the Brooklyn Battery Tunnel...

...and emerge in Manhattan

A short while later, we've arrived at Business Insider headquarters

Upon arrival, you can rate your ride and leave a comment

You can also invite friends to use the service and get discounts on future rides. . That's it -- there's nothing to sign and a 15% tip is automatically added

By the time I sat down at my desk, I had a receipt from GroundLink waiting in my email. Yes, it's expensive, but you're paying for tremendous reliability. Isn't that worth it every once in a while?

