My Adventure With GroundLink, The Car Service You Need To Know About

GroundLink is an app-assisted car service that prides itself on being reliable, on time, and available 24 hours a day.It’s also a pretty luxurious experience, offering a number of comfortable cars for you to take wherever you’re heading.
It’s like Uber in that you can hail a stylish ride immediately. Unlike Uber, GroundLink also lets you book cars in advance.
With over 5,000 cities covered in 110 countries, odds are good that you can get one of its cars wherever you live and arrive somewhere in style.
I got to take GroundLink for a test drive. Here’s what happened.
Disclosure: My ride was provided for free.
I'm feeling like a hotshot and I want a car service to take me to work tomorrow morning. Let's fire up the GroundLink app
The driver tells me he's been with GroundLink for about a year. He loves it because it's almost entirely automated by computers. It's safer for the driver and the passenger because there are records of every ride
Inside the app, you can track your progress and get an estimated time of arrival at your destination
The app also lets you post an update to your social networks to let your friends follow the progress of your ride in real time
You can also invite friends to use the service and get discounts on future rides. . That's it -- there's nothing to sign and a 15% tip is automatically added
By the time I sat down at my desk, I had a receipt from GroundLink waiting in my email. Yes, it's expensive, but you're paying for tremendous reliability. Isn't that worth it every once in a while?
