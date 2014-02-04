27 Things You See At The Annual Groundhog Day Celebration In Punxsutawney

Steven Perlberg
While most Americans rested up for the Super Bowl, rodent prognosticator Punxsutawney Phil was plucked from comfy hibernation to make his annual Groundhog Day call.

“A Super Bowl winner I will not predict, but my weather forecast you cannot contradict,” said Phil (via an “Inner Circle” scroll-reader) to a crowd of some 25,000.

“Why that’s not a football, but my shadow I see. It’s six more weeks of winter. It must be!”

Locals in Punxsutawney, a small Pennsylvania town of 6,000, say that Groundhog Day has gotten more and more popular ever since the 1993 Bill Murray film bearing the same name.

Groundhog Day in Punxsutawney is equal parts prognostication and party, so we went to check it out.

Here's the main drag in downtown Punxsutawney. It's a five and a half hour drive from New York City. We arrived at 8:30 the night before Groundhog Day.

People were walking around downtown, eating at different food stands and shopping at merchandise tents.

You could make predictions for what Phil would say.

And study up on Groundhog Day lore.

These are basically everywhere.

Phil's Burrow is right in downtown Punxsutawney, but they have a special temporary one for the Gobbler's Knob ceremony.

No seriously, these are everywhere.

There was plenty of Punxsy Phil merchandise.

The iconic Bill Murray film was playing in the community center.

But we popped into the Elk's Lodge for some drinks.

And planned for the next day.

But upstairs at the Elk's Lodge, they had dueling pianos going.

And took requests!

The next morning, we got to Gobbler's Knob around 4:45 a.m. and it was already hopping.

People posed for pictures with members of the Inner Circle.

The party was on. Here's a great Groundhog-themed rendition of Blurred Lines.

Some held up signs, but like any good sporting event, the people behind yelled to put them down.

You had to get to the Knob around 3 a.m. if you wanted to be at the front.

Phil hung out in his burrow until sunrise.

Eventually, members of the Inner Circle processed to the stage.

In fantastic hats.

And it was time for Phil to tell Inner Circle President Bill Deeley his prediction. Only the president understands Groundhogese. Deeley then translated for Vice President Jeff Lundy, who read the news to the crowd.

What does the Phil say?

Six more weeks of winter! Phil has spoken.

He takes a bow.

Time to walk or take a bus back to downtown Punxsutawney for breakfast or to the Walmart parking lot where many had parked.

Meanwhile at New York's own Groundhog Day festivities, Mayor Bill de Blasio lost control of Phil's pal Staten Island Chuck.

