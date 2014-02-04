27 Things You See At The Annual Groundhog Day Celebration In Punxsutawney

While most Americans rested up for the Super Bowl, rodent prognosticator Punxsutawney Phil was plucked from comfy hibernation to make his annual Groundhog Day call.

“A Super Bowl winner I will not predict, but my weather forecast you cannot contradict,” said Phil (via an “Inner Circle” scroll-reader) to a crowd of some 25,000.

“Why that’s not a football, but my shadow I see. It’s six more weeks of winter. It must be!”

Locals in Punxsutawney, a small Pennsylvania town of 6,000, say that Groundhog Day has gotten more and more popular ever since the 1993 Bill Murray film bearing the same name.

Groundhog Day in Punxsutawney is equal parts prognostication and party, so we went to check it out.

