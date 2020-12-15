Aerial photos of grounded planes show just how much the travel industry is struggling

Tom Hegen Once a symbol of globalization, planes have become a symbol of the pandemic.

German photographer Tom Hegen started taking aerial shots of grounded planes at airports in April and May 2020.

He said he was fascinated by how planes, once a symbol of globalization, have become a symbol of the pandemic.

Once he started shooting, however, he also saw the beauty in the symmetry of airports and the grounded planes.

Few industries have taken as much of a hit this year as the airline industry.

While the number of air travellers has increased slightly since the start of the pandemic, the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) recorded a 96% decrease in people passing through their checkpoints in April.

Tom Hegen, a German photographer, managed to find the beauty in this, using helicopters to take stunning aerial shots of the many planes that are currently grounded at airports in Germany.

His book, aptly titled “Airports,” was published in November. Keep scrolling to see his work.

Tom Hegen started taking photos of the many planes grounded at airports across Germany in April and May 2020.

Tom Hegen ‘AIRPORTS 87.’

The German photographer told Insider he loves aerial photography “because it basically makes the dimensions of human force on Earth visible.”

Tom Hegen ‘AIRPORTS 98.’

Hegel said he’s fascinated by “the abstraction that comes with the change of perspective, of seeing something familiar from a new vantage point.”

Tom Hegen ‘AIRPORTS 93.’

He’s interested in the concept of the Anthropocene, which describes the current era in which humans have had the biggest effect on climate and the environment.

Tom Hegen ‘AIRPORTS 68.’

“I explore the origin and scale of that idea in an effort to understand the dimensions of man’s intervention in natural spaces, and to direct attention toward how humans can take responsibility,” he said.

Tom Hegen ‘AIRPORTS 56.’

Hegen was fascinated by how airports have became parking lots for grounded planes, and how planes, once a symbol of globalization, suddenly became a symbol of the pandemic.

Tom Hegen ‘AIRPORTS 22.’

He took pictures at six of the largest airports in Germany.

Tom Hegen ‘AIRPORTS 10.’

“I thought that this would be a very symbolic image for the year 2020,” he said of capturing grounded planes.

Tom Hegen ‘AIRPORTS 100.’

Tom Hegen ‘AIRPORTS 79.’

The clean lines and geometric patterns are gorgeously minimal.

Tom Hegen ‘AIRPORTS 55.’

“I studied graphic design and applied general design principles to my work: clean compositions with geometric shapes, patterns, and lines,” he said.

Tom Hegen ‘AIRPORTS 24.’

He shot all of his images hanging from the open door of a helicopter, which was the only thing allowed to enter the sensitive airspace around airports.

Tom Hegen ‘AIRPORTS 33.’

Each shoot took about an hour, and took a lot of preparation and obtaining various permissions, Hegen said.

Tom Hegen ‘AIRPORTS 23.’

“I had to be in very close contact with the pilot as only he can navigate me into the exact position to take the perfect shot,” he said. “Preparation is everything for this kind of manoeuvre.”

Tom Hegen ‘AIRPORTS 41.’

The photographer said that aviation is one of the key factors in globalization. While it means that goods and people can be transported across continents faster, so can disease.

Tom Hegen ‘AIRPORTS 78.’

“This series plays with the side effects of globalization and shows the impact that a global disease can have on our life,” he said.

Tom Hegen ‘AIRPORTS 50.’

He hopes that society will learn from this crisis, and be better.

Tom Hegen ‘AIRPORTS 67.’

