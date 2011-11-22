Ground Zero Is About To Become A Gigantic Shopping Mall

Photo: MTA

We already knew that they were going to add a bunch of retail space to the World Trade centre, but we didn’t know that it was going to be this massive.The WTC will have a whopping 635,000 square feet of retail, reports The Architect’s Newspaper.



That’s about half the size of the Chrysler Building, or 25% larger than the Time Warner centre, points out Matt Chaban at the New York Observer.

Here are the details, from The Architect’s Newspaper:

Three major shopping centres will be connected via underground transit hubs and pedestrian passageways. The Westfield Group is in the midst of planning 365,000 square feet of World Trade centre (WTC) retail, and Brookfield is revamping 200,000 square feet at the World Financial centre. On completion, commuters will be able to shop and eat indoors all the way from Broadway to the Hudson River.

There’s also another 90,000 square feet of retail planned for Two World Trade, which is still pending.

Here’s a video from Brookfield of some of the plans. It flies through the Fulton Street station to the World Financial centre. That’s a lot of shopping:

