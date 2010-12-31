Ground Zero Mosque Opponents Are Threatening To Boycott Justin Bieber*

File under things you can’t make up.



* Update: It just gets better. Bieber’s so-called support for the GZM was sourced to quotes made in what turns out to be a non-existent Tiger Beat interview. Turns out they were responding to a joke post at CelebJihad.com.

Earlier…

From Salon’s Justin Elliot.

Mosque foes recently started a boycott of Bieber after he made comments in support of the mosque project in an interview with Tiger Beat, a teen fan magazine, [Andy Sullivan, a construction worker and Brooklyn native, has been one of the loudest opponents of Park51] Sullivan told WYNC earlier this month. Now, his eight-year-old daughter and 11-year-old son have been banned from attending Bieber performances.

“I informed them, ‘Hey guys, guess what? Justin Bieber spoke out for the ground zero mosque,” Sullivan explained to Salon in an interview. “My little girl took down his poster and said she didn’t want to have nothing to do with him any more. These are my kids, they’re living this thing.”

In the interim a Facebook page has been set up by a supporter of Sullivan’s to gin up support.

Meanwhile the rest of us are left to wonder whether the August news cycle is going to be a 12 month affair in 2011.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.