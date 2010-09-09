Is The Ground Zero Mosque Developer Actually A Shrewd Property Flipper?

Ground Zero Mosque developer Hisham Elzanaty says he would sell the site to anyone who wanted to pay $20 million.



The Egyptian-born developer, who lives in Long Island, said he has received offers for three times the $4.8 million price of the site. A little more and he’d flip the property.

“Develop it, raze it, sell it,” Elzanaty told the AP. “If someone wants to give me 18 or 20 million dollars today, it’s all theirs.”

Elzanaty says one of two buildings in the deal could be worth millions if redeveloped. Although he would like to see the other building turned into a mosque, he says the Islamic group may need to come up with a better offer, according to New York Post.

Now what’s more American than that?

