After the all the religious controversy, no one will put up a big fight over architecture.



But the Parks51 “Ground Zero Mosque” will be far and away the strangest and most modern building in Manhattan, according to designs posted at Curbed.

The building, designed by SOMA Architects, looks like a giant, glowing, honeycombed monolith.

