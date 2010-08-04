Ground Zero, Meet Conde Nast, Your Newest Resident

It looks like the rumours were true: Conde Nast is planning to move from 4 Times Square into the 1,776-foot-tall Ground Zero skyscraper once known as the Freedom Tower.Charles Bagli has the scoop:



The publishing giant, has signed a tentative deal to move its stable of chic magazines to ground zero, where it will anchor the skyscraper now under construction, according to two real estate executives who have been briefed on the negotiations.

…

If the deal goes through, employees of Condé Nast — publisher of Vanity Fair, The New Yorker, Vogue and 15 other magazines — would move in 2014 from their current home in Times Square.

The company, which currently occupies 800,000 square feet at 4 Times Square, notified its employees in a memo Tuesday morning that it was in “active negotiations” to move to 1 World Trade centre but a final decision was several months away … The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, which owns it, recently renamed it 1 World Trade centre. The authority is hoping that Condé Nast will bring the same kind of cachet to a rebuilt trade centre that the publisher brought to a dowdy Times Square in the late 1990s.

We’re sure Anna Wintour is thrilled.

Read more at The New York Times >>

