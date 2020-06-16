Over 42,000 pounds of ground beef is being recalled from Walmart and other grocers because of E. coli contamination fears

More than 42,000 pounds of ground beef is being recalled from Walmart and other grocers because of E. coli concerns.

Affected ground-beef brands include Marketside Butcher and Thomas Farms.

The US Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service discovered the potential contamination in a routine testing.

The US Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) on Saturday announced that Lakeside Refrigerated Services was recalling thousands of pounds of ground-beef products produced on June 1.

The potential contamination was discovered during routine FSIS testing, the USDA said in a news release. So far there have not been any reports of adverse reactions after eating the ground beef in question.

The brands affected by the recall include Marketside Butcher and Thomas Farms. All recalled products include “EST. 46841” inside the USDA mark of inspection.

Here’s a full rundown of the recalled products:

1-lb. vacuum packages containing “MARKETSIDE BUTCHER ORGANIC GRASS-FED GROUND BEEF” and a use or freeze by date of 07/01/20 and lot code P-53298-82.

1-lb. vacuum packages containing four ¼ lb. pieces of “MARKETSIDE BUTCHER ORGANIC GRASS-FED GROUND BEEF PATTIES” and a use or freeze by date of June 27, 2020 and lot code P-53934-28.

3-lb. vacuum packages containing three 1 lb. pieces of “MARKETSIDE BUTCHER ORGANIC GRASS-FED GROUND BEEF 93% LEAN / 7% FAT” and a use or freeze by date of 07/01/20 and lot code P53929-70.

1-lb. tray packages containing four ¼ lb. pieces of “THOMAS FARMS GRASS-FED GROUND BEEF PATTIES 85% LEAN / 15% FAT” and a use or freeze by date of 06/25/20 and lot code P53944-10.

4-lb. tray packages containing 10 ¼ lb. pieces of “THOMAS FARMS GRASS-FED GROUND BEEF PATTIES 80% LEAN / 20% FAT” and a use or freeze by date of 06/25/20 and lot code P53937-45.

1-lb. vacuum packages containing four ¼ lb. pieces of “THOMAS FARMS GRASS-FED GROUND BEEF PATTIES 85% LEAN / 15% FAT” and a use or freeze by date of 06/27/20 and lot code P53935-25.

1-lb. vacuum packages containing “VALUE PACK FRESH GROUND BEEF 76% LEAN / 24% FAT” and a use or freeze by date of 07/01/20 and lot code P53930-18.

Both the meat supply chain and the FSIS have been affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

Grocery stores are seeing meat shortages and higher prices as meat-processing plants with sick workers shut down. And as of late April, 145 US meat inspectors had missed work because of COVID-19 diagnoses.

