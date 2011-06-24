PHOTOS: Inside An Abandoned Luxury Resort In The Catskills

Photo: Photo by Walter Arnold

Grossinger’s Catskill Resort Hotel was once a haven for New Yorkers looking to escape the summer heat in the city.Today it’s an eerie, vacant property that would make a great backdrop for a horror movie.



The resort, which earned a place in ski history when it became the first place to make artificial snow, hasn’t welcomed any guests since it shut its doors in 1986.

Several photographers have captured the abandoned resort on film; they’ve given us permission to rerun their images.

