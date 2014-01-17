If The Water In My West Virginia Hotel Is Really Safe, Then Why Does The Sink Look Like This?

Even reporting on water tainted by a chemical spill near Charleston, W.V., it’s easy to forget to stay away from the faucets. With just one bottle of water to drink, I brushed my teeth using tap water. The sink filled quickly and this was left behind 60 minutes later after it slowly drained.

Robert Johnson for Business Insider The water in the tub appears to have a greenish tint and remains standing more than two hours later.

