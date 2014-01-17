If The Water In My West Virginia Hotel Is Really Safe, Then Why Does The Sink Look Like This?

Robert Johnson

Even reporting on water tainted by a chemical spill near Charleston, W.V., it’s easy to forget to stay away from the faucets. With just one bottle of water to drink, I brushed my teeth using tap water. The sink filled quickly and this was left behind 60 minutes later after it slowly drained.

Charleston West Virginia Chemical Spill Elk River 2014 1 12Robert Johnson for Business Insider
Charleston West Virginia Chemical Spill Elk River 2014 1 13Robert Johnson for Business Insider
Charleston West Virginia Chemical Spill Elk River 2014 1 14Robert Johnson for Business InsiderThe water in the tub appears to have a greenish tint and remains standing more than two hours later.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.

Tagged In

home-us science