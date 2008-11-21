Gross! True Tales Of Free-Falling Airline Waste

Hope you’re enjoying that breakfast!



WSJ: The FAA even has a fact sheet focusing on “Blue Ice,” the aviation industry term of art for free-falling lavatory waste.

Here’s a short history of incidents that brought people face to face with some seriously funky falling ice.

November 1990 — The Associated Press reports that in Elkhorn, Wis., “a frozen block of human waste that apparently fell from an airliner ripped through the roof of a county highway department building, nearly striking a worker.”

December 1992 — The Chicago Sun-Times reports on a spate of blue ice strikes in some of city’s western suburbs. “Within the last three weeks, blue ice sightings have been reported on four different days in the Kingery East subdivision south of Burr Ridge as something unsavory slopped down on homes and cars and fences. And news reports of these sightings have elicited at least 90 more blue-ice complaints, from the south to the northwest suburbs,” the paper reports.

May 1999 — The Associated Press reports in Utah’s Salt Lake Valley “gobs of thick, raw sewage have fallen from the sky a dozen times since April 9.”

November 2004 — The Boston Globe reports on a blue ice strike in Lynn, Mass., when a chunk of ice crashed through the roof of 80-year-old Constance Cotter, shattering into pieces on her bedroom floor.

January 2005 — In Leominster, Mass., frozen human waste crashes into Nina Gambone’s Toyota Corolla, minutes after she parked it in her driveway. The FAA investigates but later closes the probe saying it was unable to determine which plane dropped the waste. Gambone later documents the incident in a Web site, complete with pics.

