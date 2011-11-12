The 13 Grossest Things People Have Done At Work

'A few years ago I was working as a summer intern at a company. The interns were all put in sort of one long row of desks, sort of half cubicles but we could see all the way down the row.

Well there was this one quite attractive female intern that sat 3 or 4 desks down from me. We said hi a few times but she worked with a different group so I didn't know her very well. One day I got back to my desk, sat down and happened to glance over there.

She was the only other person in the area, and she must have thought she was alone, because she had her hand down the back of her pants and appeared to be scratching or massaging her anus. She was half turned away from me so she didn't see me looking. She pulled her hand back out, sniffed her middle finger, and then licked it.'

I guess for some guys that would have been pretty hot, but it pretty much just repulsed me.'

