20 Gruesome Photos That Prove Sports Injuries Are Worse Than They Sound

Sports injuries are so common that we rarely think about what they really mean.

In reality, though, normal-sounding injuries like thigh bruises, broken fingers, and lacerated legs are often shockingly grotesque.

Hearing that Anderson Silva broke his leg at UFC 168 is much different than actually seeing the gruesome photo.

We collected a gallery of these sports injuries to get an idea of what “playing injured” really means.

Anderson Silva broke his own leg on a kick in UFC 168.

Vikings QB Christian Ponder had 'bursitis' in his throwing arm and couldn't play.

Georgia State running back suffers a broken finger.

NHL player Taylor Hall sat out a game because a teammate stepped on his head with a skate in warm-ups.

Arizona Cardinals player Rashad Johnson severed a piece of his finger and kept on playing.

Chipper Jones played an entire game after a ground ball bruised his ankle.

Scottish soccer player Kris Commons suffered what he called a 'dead leg.' His thigh swelled up grotesquely after the game.

Source: Daily Mail

Boxer Craig McEwan before and after a fight.

Wayne Rooney was gashed in the thigh during an EPL game.

Rooney then suffered a gash on his head during practice and had to play with a custom-made headband.

Ronnie Lott has 9.5 fingers after a long career.

Butler point guard Ronald Nored broke his front tooth in half. He stayed in and played 29 minutes in the game.

CFL quarterback Matt Nichols breaks his ankle.

NFL wide receiver Torry Holt has a horribly disfigured finger.

Minnesota Twins infielder has permanently swollen joints as a result of taking ground balls all his life.

Edgar Sosa breaks his leg in the middle of a basketball game.

Texans QB Matt Schaub lost a piece of his ear and kept playing.

Blackhawks player Sam Lepisto showed off a bruise he got blocking a shot. These are common in the NHL.

Anthony Davis of the Hornets tweeted a picture of his very broken finger.

Cyclist Johnny Hoogerland cut his leg and needed stitches at the 2011 Tour de France.

