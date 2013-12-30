20 Gruesome Photos That Prove Sports Injuries Are Worse Than They Sound

Sports injuries are so common that we rarely think about what they really mean.
In reality, though, normal-sounding injuries like thigh bruises, broken fingers, and lacerated legs are often shockingly grotesque.
Hearing that Anderson Silva broke his leg at UFC 168 is much different than actually seeing the gruesome photo.
We collected a gallery of these sports injuries to get an idea of what “playing injured” really means.
NHL player Taylor Hall sat out a game because a teammate stepped on his head with a skate in warm-ups.
Scottish soccer player Kris Commons suffered what he called a 'dead leg.' His thigh swelled up grotesquely after the game.
Rooney then suffered a gash on his head during practice and had to play with a custom-made headband.
Butler point guard Ronald Nored broke his front tooth in half. He stayed in and played 29 minutes in the game.
Minnesota Twins infielder has permanently swollen joints as a result of taking ground balls all his life.
Blackhawks player Sam Lepisto showed off a bruise he got blocking a shot. These are common in the NHL.
