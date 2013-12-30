20 Gruesome Photos That Prove Sports Injuries Are Worse Than They Sound

Sports injuries are so common that we rarely think about what they really mean.

In reality, though, normal-sounding injuries like thigh bruises, broken fingers, and lacerated legs are often shockingly grotesque.

Hearing that Anderson Silva broke his leg at UFC 168 is much different than actually seeing the gruesome photo.

We collected a gallery of these sports injuries to get an idea of what “playing injured” really means.

