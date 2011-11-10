GROSS-OUT SOLYNDRA EMAILS: 'They About Had An Orgasm In Biden's Office When We Mentioned Solyndra'

E-mails obtained by the House Energy And Commerce Committee reveal lobbying by Obama fundraiser, George Kaiser, on behalf of Solyndra, the failing energy company that benefitted from a half-billion in government loans. This contradicts earlier accounts by the White House and Kaiser.



The e-mails revealed that George Kaiser, the Oklahoma billionaire and Obama fundraiser discussed lobbying the White House with his associates Ken Levit and Steve Mitchell, who manages Argonaut Private Equity and is a member of Solyndra’s board.

In a February 2010 message Levit writes that there was a meeting at Vice President Biden’s office and that “they seemed to love our Brady Project — also all big fans of Solyndra.”

“They about had an orgasm in Biden’s office when we mentioned Solyndra,” Levit wrote.

Steve Mitchell responded: “That’s awesome! Get us a doe loan.”

Kaiser also joined in the e-mail chain, outlining the strategy for winning more government loans to Mitchell. “We can possibly reinforce the effort so long as it is in the form of ‘I thought you should know, in case it comes up’ rather than ‘can you help with this,'” Kaiser wrote.

After seeing the e-mails, this week House Committee Chairman, Fred Upton wrote to the White House on behalf of the investigation :

The White House has repeatedly stated that no political influence was brought to bear with regard to Solyndra, and that Mr. George Kaiser, a Solyndra investor and Obama fundraiser, never discussed Solyndra during any of his 17 visits to the White House. Documents recently obtained by the committee directly contradict those statements

The slow drip of news about the unfolding scandal continue to hurt the White House. And there are no signs of it stopping.

