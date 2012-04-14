Bond Kings Gundlach, Gross And Fuss Agree On One Thing

Photo: Sam Ro, Business Insider

QE3.Bill Gross, Jeffrey Gundlach, and Dan Fuss, who collectively manage around $1.5 trillion, all agree that QE3 will eventually happen, according to a report from Bloomberg.



“Should the stock market keep going down, it will be a portent of weaker economic data,” said Gundlach, whose $22.8 billion DoubleLine Total Return Bond Fund (DBLTX) outperformed 99 per cent of peers last year. “It will happen and when it does you will start to hear about more support programs.”

With some of the top members of the bond industry saying they expect further easing, it becomes diffcult to argue against them.

Gross also states that he expects easing to last until after the election or until the unemployment rate falls significantly.

