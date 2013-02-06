8 Hilariously Candid Quotes By Jennifer Lawrence

Jennifer Lawrence isn’t press-shy.

Jennifer Lawrence may be a two-time Oscar nominee with a good shot at this year’s Best Actress statue for her role in “Silver Linings Playbook,” but deep down the Kentucky native is just a 22-year-old tomboy.While her fellow Oscar nominees such as Jessica Chastain or Naomi Watts rarely say a word out of turn, Lawrence has been brutally honest when speaking with press.



From TV interviews to magazine Q&A’s, E! Online has put together a list of Lawrence’s best sound bites. Check out a few of our favourites below:

“As soon as somebody farts around me, I think it’s hilarious. This is something my brothers did that now the boys at work are obsessed with. You cup it, and then you throw it in someone’s face and say, ‘Take a bite out of that cheeseburger!'”—On being one of the boys, to Entertainment Weekly

“Backstage, I just peed like every three seconds. I think your staff thinks I have diarrhoea.”—On being nervous before talk show, to “Chelsea Lately.”

“I should say it wasn’t real, for PETA. But screw PETA.” —Defending the scene in “Winter’s Bone” where she skins a squirrel, to Rolling Stone.

“If I don’t have anything to do all day, I might not even put my pants on.—On what she does during her free time, to Glamour.

“Don’t go see the movies, I’m a troll. I think the movie was great, but their biggest mistake was me.” —On watching herself in “The Hunger Games,” on “The Late Show with David Letterman.”

“In Hollywood, I’m obese. I’m considered a fat actress.”—On her weight, to Elle

“I just went to the doctor today, I got a chest X-ray of my lungs and discovered that my breasts are uneven.” —Discussing a recent revelation about her body, on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!”

“Not to sound rude, but [acting] is stupid.” —On how she keeps a level head, to Vanity Fair.

