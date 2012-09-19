10 Dangerous Beauty Tricks From Ancient Times

People are still getting facials made of poop today.

The Daily Mail reports that Tom Cruise rubs a mixture of nightingale poop, rice bran, and water to keep his youthful look.

The nightingale facial is popular in Japan and is also known as the Geisha Facial. It is thought to exfoliate, brighten, and soothe the skin. The urea found in bird poop also helps with moisture retention.

In New York, you can get a 60 minute Geisha Facial for $180.