Grooveshark Is About To Be Sued Into Submission By Universal Music Group

Universal Music Group just sued music streaming site Grooveshark for illegally uploading more than 100,000 pirated songs, TNW reports via TIME.



Maximum damages assessed to each song could reach $150,000, which would bring the total damages to a massive $15 billion.

This is $15 billion Grooveshark certainly does not have.

Since Grooveshark users who upload content illegally are protected by the Digital Millennium Copyright Act, the suit accuses actual Grooveshark employees of uploading the pirated music. Among the employees accused are Grooveshark CEO Samuel Tarantino, personally accused of uploading more than 1,000 pirated tracks.

On top of the potential $15 billion in damages, UMG also seeks a permanent injunction against Grooveshark, which would force the service to shut down indefinitely.

Update: Grooveshark responded to the accusations with the following quote:

“Universal’s claims rest almost entirely on an anonymous, blatantly false internet blog comment.”



